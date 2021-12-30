First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $2,434,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $34,945,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 549,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $154,873,000 after buying an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.