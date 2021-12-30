Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:KEP opened at $9.65 on Monday. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

