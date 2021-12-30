Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
NYSE:KEP opened at $9.65 on Monday. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
