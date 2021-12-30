First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives C$18.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FR opened at C$13.78 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$12.74 and a one year high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 76.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,795,480.50. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$446,585.91. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,521 shares of company stock worth $186,549 and have sold 177,000 shares worth $2,981,742.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

