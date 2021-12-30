Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

