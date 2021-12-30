Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $18,969.96 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $18,969.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $18,450.68.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 209 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $22,929.39.

NTRA stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.63 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.44.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Natera by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 3,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Natera by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

