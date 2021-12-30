Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

