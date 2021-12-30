Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

