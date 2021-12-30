Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

