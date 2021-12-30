Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 222,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter.

IYC opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $87.51.

