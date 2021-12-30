Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $241,000 in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

