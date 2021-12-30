Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 351,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in TransMedics Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $789,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.77.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

