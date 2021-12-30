Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,010 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,010 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

InMode stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

