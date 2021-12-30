Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 48,577 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $237,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

PEG opened at $65.97 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

