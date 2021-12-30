ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

