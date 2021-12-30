Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE WST opened at $467.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.17 and its 200 day moving average is $419.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.