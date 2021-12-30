Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $248.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.61. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $250.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

