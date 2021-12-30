Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

