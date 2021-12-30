Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

OKE opened at $58.77 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

