Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 32.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter.

OMF opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

