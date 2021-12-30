Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,384.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,460.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,440.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

