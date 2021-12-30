Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,384.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,460.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,440.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
