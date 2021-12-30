Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,384.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,440.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

