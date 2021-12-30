Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81.

