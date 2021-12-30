Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.49 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.