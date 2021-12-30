SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

