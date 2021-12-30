Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lennar were worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

