Raymond James & Associates Has $19.71 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $683.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.54. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $376.05 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

