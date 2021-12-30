Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 828,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,576 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 159.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,141,000 after buying an additional 5,459,259 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $819,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $15,046,099.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344,094 shares of company stock valued at $128,151,901. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

