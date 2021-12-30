Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 697,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $20,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

