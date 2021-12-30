Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $56.05.

