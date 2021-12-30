The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Shares of SHW opened at $351.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $352.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average is $304.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

