Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

