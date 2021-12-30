Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $459,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 237.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.19. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $130.16 and a 12-month high of $169.68.

