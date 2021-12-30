Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 100 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 1,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cable One by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 960 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,461. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,736.39 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,621.19 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,769.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,867.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

