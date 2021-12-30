Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,047 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CarMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $127.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

