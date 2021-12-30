200 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $152.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.90, a P/E/G ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.38.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

