Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,117,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 410,076 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Alexco Resource worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXU. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $9,971,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 180.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,305 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 11.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 866,794 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 298.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXU. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AXU opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.07. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

