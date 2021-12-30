Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 885 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 40,004 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

