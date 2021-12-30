New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,897 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 828,847 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 90.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,517,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 519,566 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

