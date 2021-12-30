Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,966 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE LADR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 615.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.