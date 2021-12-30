Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $88.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

