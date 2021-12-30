Alexander A. Seelenberger Purchases 2,417 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger acquired 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $24,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth about $22,303,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 19.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth about $12,941,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
See Also: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.