Alexander A. Seelenberger Purchases 2,417 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger acquired 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $24,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VINC shares. Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth about $22,303,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 19.9% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth about $12,941,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

