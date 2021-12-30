Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synovus Financial and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 0 8 0 3.00 Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $55.11, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Volatility & Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 33.57% 15.49% 1.31% Financial Institutions 34.20% 15.57% 1.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and Financial Institutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 3.02 $373.70 million $4.55 10.55 Financial Institutions $204.48 million 2.50 $38.33 million $4.41 7.31

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Synovus Financial pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Financial Institutions on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity a

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.

