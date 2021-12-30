Loi Nguyen Sells 495 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

