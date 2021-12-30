$0.84 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.90.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 5,829.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 376,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $128.08 on Monday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

