2,350 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

