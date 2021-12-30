iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,796 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,887,000 after purchasing an additional 456,326 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $116.32 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

