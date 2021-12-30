Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period.

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

