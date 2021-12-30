Raymond James & Associates Has $21.62 Million Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $21,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $160,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMF opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

