Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.