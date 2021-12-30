Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 5,869 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 105,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 316.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 495,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 64,595 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.